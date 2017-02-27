'Biggest Loser' host Harper 'feeling better' after heart attack

JANUARY 06: Host Alison Sweeney, trainers Bob Harper, and Jillian Michaels speak onstage at the "The Biggest Loser" panel discussion during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2013 Winter TCA Tour- Day 3 at the Langham Hotel on January 6, 2013 in Pasadena, California. PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 06: Host Alison Sweeney, trainers Bob Harper, and Jillian Michaels speak onstage at the "The Biggest Loser" panel discussion during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2013 Winter TCA Tour- Day 3 at the Langham Hotel on January 6, 2013 in Pasadena, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.