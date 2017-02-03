Bell Media plans worldwide singing contest series
Scott Borchetta participates in the "American Idol" panel at the Fox Winter TCA on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016, Pasadena, Calif. Canadian company Bell Media is taking another shot at creating a new music superstar, with the help of the label behind Taylor Swift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InsideHalton.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|34 min
|Karelon
|303
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|3 hr
|NASTY MAN
|7
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|10 hr
|Italian-American
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Trojan
|32,724
|Kristy Asher is located at 3145 Lombardy Rd. Pa...
|Sun
|Kristy
|1
|Monrovia police and city battle over contract -... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Monrovia citizen
|9
|Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11)
|Feb 2
|a concerned mom
|13
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC