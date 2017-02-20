Baseball Reliquary Presents 'Only the Ball Was White' Film Screening and Discussion
In celebration of Black History Month, the Baseball Reliquary presents a screening of the documentary film 'Only the Ball Was White,' on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m., at the La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. A discussion with Ken Solarz and Daryl Grigsby will follow the screening.
