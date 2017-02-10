Asteroid resembles dungeons and drago...

Asteroid resembles dungeons and dragons dice

Washington, Feb 11 : Radar images of asteroid 2017 BQ6 were obtained on Feb. 6 and 7 with NASA's 70-meter antenna at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. They reveal an irregular, angular-appearing asteroid about 660 feet in size that rotates about once every three hours.

