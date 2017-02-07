Armenian Youth Federation to Hold Imm...

Armenian Youth Federation to Hold Immigration Forum in Pasadena, Focused on Presidential Order

Members of the Pasadena and Montebello chapters of the Armenian Youth Federation are collaborating with other Armenian sister-organizations to host a community-wide forum on immigration issues Thursday, February 9, at the Pasadena Armenian Center, located at 2242 E. Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena. An announcement from the AYF Western Region said the forum will offer "clear, tangible resources to the community and will feature a legal panel, discussion, and on-site legal assistance."

