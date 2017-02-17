Antarctic sea ice reaches record low

Antarctic sea ice reaches record low

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

There is currently less sea ice surrounding the Antarctic continent than at any point since reliable records began in 1979. "As of Tuesday, it looks like we hit a new record low in the satellite era," Mark Serreze, the director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 42 min Leon 1
Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi... 2 hr Caitlyn Kardashian 3
News Shake-up in Planning Department raises question... (Aug '10) 17 hr Elijah 37
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu ShortPhartz 32,743
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Wed Anita Bath 50
News Will 'Two and a Half Men' end run with or witho... (Jan '15) Feb 14 alex1407 2
Kristy Asher is located at 3145 Lombardy Rd. Pa... Feb 12 KRISTY 2
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,946,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC