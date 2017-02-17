Alison Pill and Thomas Sadoski Will Take Part in 'Four by Tenn' Readings at Pasadena Playhouse
The Pasadena Playhouse announced today that they will present FOUR BY TENN: A TENNESSEE WILLIAMS READING SERIES in celebration of Tennessee Williams. The series will feature four of Williams' best known plays to be performed each Monday for four weeks beginning February 27 at The Pasadena Playhouse .
