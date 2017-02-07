Al Pacino and Judith Light Star in Tennessee Williams Drama GOD...

The Pasadena Playhouse presents its first developmental production, under the theater's new play development program PlayWorks: Dotson Rader 's GOD LOOKED AWAY starring Academy Award- and two-time Tony Award-winner Al Pacino as " Tennessee Williams " and co-starring two-time Tony Award-winner Judith Light as Williams' close friend "Estelle" and Miles Gaston Villanueva as "Baby." Rounding out the cast are Garrett Clayton as "Luke," Andrew Dits as "Zach," Broadway and TV vet Matt Gottlieb as "Peter," and Takuma Anzai as "Bellboy."

