ABC Wins Seven NAACP Image Awards at the 48th Annual Gala
The ABC Television Network won seven NAACP IMAGE AWARDS during the dual ceremonies held in Pasadena, California, February 10-11, 2017. The critically acclaimed series "black-ish" won six awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series - Anthony Anderson; Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series - Tracee Ellis Ross; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Laurence Fishburne; Outstanding Performance by a Youth - Marsai Martin; and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for "black-ish" creator Kenya Barris.
