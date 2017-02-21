21-year-old arrested in Pasadena robbery spree
A 21-year-old Pasadena man is facing six counts of felony armed robbery after being tied to holdups at several Pasadena fast food restaurants and a shoe store in Temple City. Terry Wayne Wilson was arrested Sunday for a crime spree that went on from Jan. 27 to Sunday, when he was stopped by police officers, said Pasadena Lt.
