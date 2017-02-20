2017 Black History Parade & Festival

To a packed-house crowd at Noor, Paseo Colorado, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, the Black History Parade & Festival Planning Committee presented the "Red, Black & Green Honors Dinner" and presented community service awards to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Gena Lopez, Sheldon Epps, Billie Mitchell, and Muir MPYD. PCC - Programs & Staff honorees included: Dr. Robert Bell, PCC Trustee, Berlinda Brown, Beverly Tate, Joe Peron, Paul Price, Honoree, Dr. Christopher, Ibrahim Naeem and Gena Lopez.

