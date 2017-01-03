Yoloa s Muller family featured on Rose Parade float

Float riders Nancy and Frank Muller, farmers from Muller Ranch in Yolo county, who have grown tomatoes for three generations, put the finishing touches on the first-ever RAGU Rose Parade float titled, “Simmered in Tradition. The float was featured in the Rose Parade held in Pasadena, and celebrates the brand's 80th anniversary by sharing the family's success story through the past, present and future.

