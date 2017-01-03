Yoloa s Muller family featured on Ros...

Yoloa s Muller family featured on Rose Parade float

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Democrat

Float riders Nancy and Frank Muller, farmers from Muller Ranch in Yolo county, who have grown tomatoes for three generations, put the finishing touches on the first-ever RAGU Rose Parade float titled, “Simmered in Tradition. The float was featured in the Rose Parade held in Pasadena, and celebrates the brand's 80th anniversary by sharing the family's success story through the past, present and future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truckers: Â‘Road rageÂ’ getting worse, not better 1 hr Jean 1
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... 4 hr Quirky 90
Review: Jurassic World Resort Park 5 hr Jurassic World LA 20
new mayor of montebello 9 hr runyon for your life 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr Bruin For Life 32,702
something good 12 hr nancy r. 8
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 17 hr Genl Forrest 47
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,959 • Total comments across all topics: 277,587,516

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC