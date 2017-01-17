Woody Harrelson is live-streaming a new film tonight
Woody Harrelson speaks onstage during the "True Detective" panel discussion at the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association tour on January 9, 2014 in Pasadena, California. Harrelson will present his first film, "Lost in London," as a live, single-take endeavor live-streamed into cinemas Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Heaviest Rain on this Sunday
|4 min
|Heavy Rain LA
|1
|Trump Inauguration Day
|11 min
|Donald Trump
|1
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|1 hr
|shot first whites
|68
|Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|healer
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,770
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Trojan
|32,716
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC