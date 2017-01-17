Womena s March demonstrators raise their voices in Pasadena
PASADENA >> A massive throng of Women's March demonstrators converged in front of Pasadena City Hall on Saturday, before joining a larger protest in Los Angeles, to add their voices to a nationwide series of protests demanding equal rights for women and others in the wake of the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Well over 500 women, men and children amassed on the steps of Pasadena City Hall to raise their voices and their protest signs for a little over an hour Saturday morning before trekking to Los Angeles via the Metro Gold Line to join an even larger protest that assembled there.
