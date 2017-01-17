Womena s March demonstrators raise th...

Womena s March demonstrators raise their voices in Pasadena

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: LA Daily News

PASADENA >> A massive throng of Women's March demonstrators converged in front of Pasadena City Hall on Saturday, before joining a larger protest in Los Angeles, to add their voices to a nationwide series of protests demanding equal rights for women and others in the wake of the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Well over 500 women, men and children amassed on the steps of Pasadena City Hall to raise their voices and their protest signs for a little over an hour Saturday morning before trekking to Los Angeles via the Metro Gold Line to join an even larger protest that assembled there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 1 hr Jocko 4
Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71 2 hr KTLA 5 on LA71 37
News Massive crowd gathers at Pershing Square for Wo... 3 hr tomin cali 4
gudbye to costco 3 hr montebello dork 2
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale 3 hr montebello dork 4
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) 4 hr Charles 10
weed molly xanies bars perks oc and more 4 hr dope 2
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at January 22 at 8:11PM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,004 • Total comments across all topics: 278,161,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC