William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on "M*A*S*H," dies
William Christopher, known for his portrayal of Father Mulcahy on the beloved TV show "M*A*S*H," "has died, his agent told CNN. William Christopher had a small carcinoma, says his son John Christopher, and had been diagnosed about 18 months ago.
