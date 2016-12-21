William Christopher, Father Mulcahy o...

William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on "M*A*S*H," dies

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

William Christopher, known for his portrayal of Father Mulcahy on the beloved TV show "M*A*S*H," "has died, his agent told CNN. William Christopher had a small carcinoma, says his son John Christopher, and had been diagnosed about 18 months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 47 min anybody anywhere 20,764
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 3 hr Genl Forrest 42
L.p. Sheriff why is EVIL from valinda flats out... 6 hr Evil vf killed Oscar 1
News El Monte gang member gets 5 years for videotape... (Aug '09) 6 hr eFe 177
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr Trojan 32,692
Review: Jurassic World Resort Park 10 hr Jurassic World LA 3
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) 11 hr Macylee722 57
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,658 • Total comments across all topics: 277,517,611

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC