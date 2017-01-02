William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on a M*A*S*H,a dies
Christopher passed away Saturday morning, agent Robert Christopher passed away Saturday morning, agent Robert Malcolm said. The actor was 84. He had a small carcinoma and had been diagnosed about 18 months ago, said his son, John Christopher, who added that his father was doing great until two or three weeks ago when his health started to decline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Puente homicide remains unsolved after a year (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|NEED HELP
|7
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|4 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|8
|L.p. Sheriff why is EVIL from valinda flats out...
|5 hr
|Lp Resident
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|11 hr
|SBobSPants
|48
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Turk
|809
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|bill m
|25
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC