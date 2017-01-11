Why the producers of the new '24' cas...

Why the producers of the new '24' cast a black star

14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

PASADENA, California Months before Fox's upcoming "24" spin-off show cast Corey Hawkins as its star, the network made it clear it was looking for a nonwhite lead actor. The producers said that decision wasn't something that was handed down to them from the network, but more about trying to distance the new main character, Eric Carter, from Kiefer Sutherland's Jack Bauer from the original series.

Pasadena, CA

