Watch Ryan Adams Perform With Chris Thile & Kacey Musgraves On A Prairie Home Companion

Ryan Adams was one of the guests on yesterday's episode of A Prairie Home Companion , broadcast live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Country star Kacey Musgraves, who also performed a set, joined him to sing "I Love You But I Don't Know What To Say" while host Chris Thile accompanied them on mandolin.

