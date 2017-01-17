Watch Ryan Adams Perform With Chris T...

Watch Ryan Adams Perform With Chris Thile & Kacey Musgraves On A Prairie Home Companion

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Stereogum

Ryan Adams was one of the guests on yesterday's episode of A Prairie Home Companion , broadcast live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Country star Kacey Musgraves, who also performed a set, joined him to sing "I Love You But I Don't Know What To Say" while host Chris Thile accompanied them on mandolin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71 2 hr Interested 16
Trump's CIA To Take Gang Leaders 2 hr TANK 4
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march 4 hr Political Atheist 4
time to send a rocket 5 hr You Are An Idiot 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 13 hr Trojan 32,717
News Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10) Fri healer 10
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 22 at 9:35AM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,144,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC