Video: USC celebrates after final-play Rose Bowl victory
USC linebacker Quinton Powell, center right, hugs tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe as they celebrate the Trojans' Rose Bowl victory over Penn State in Pasadena on Monday, January 2, 2017. USC linebacker Quinton Powell, center right, hugs tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe as they celebrate the Trojans' Rose Bowl victory over Penn State in Pasadena on Monday, January 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|something good
|1 min
|northside love?
|7
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,701
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|5 hr
|Genl Forrest
|47
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|5 hr
|Genl Forrest
|3
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Grsndma
|96
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|6 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|10
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|7 hr
|Irene
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC