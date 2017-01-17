Valley Center looks to regain its sta...

Valley Center looks to regain its star quality

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

In an undated photograph, a car going toward Mount Palomar passes the "Highway to the Stars Via Valley Center" sign that local historians would like to see resurrected. In an undated photograph, a car going toward Mount Palomar passes the "Highway to the Stars Via Valley Center" sign that local historians would like to see resurrected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massive crowd gathers at Pershing Square for Wo... 13 min tomin cali 4
Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71 22 min KTLA 5 on LA71 35
gudbye to costco 46 min montebello dork 2
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale 47 min montebello dork 4
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) 1 hr Charles 10
weed molly xanies bars perks oc and more 1 hr dope 2
Illegal Alien Drug Gangs 6 hr Delta - 1 4
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 22 at 7:02PM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,380 • Total comments across all topics: 278,157,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC