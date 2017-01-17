Trumpa s Labor Dept. pick is wrong fo...

Trumpa s Labor Dept. pick is wrong for the job: Guest commentary

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

Blanca Rosell-López, a 52-year-old grandmother, earns $11 per hour despite having worked at the same California Carl's Jr. for nine years. Rosell-López sleeps in the living room of an overcrowded, two-bedroom apartment with four other people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baldwin Park man charged with attempted murder 5 hr Rene Rio 1
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 5 hr commenters 1
Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71 6 hr KCLA-TV on LA71 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Now_What- 20,772
News Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10) 21 hr healer 10
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri Trojan 32,716
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 21 at 9:58AM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,119,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC