Trumpa s Labor Dept. pick is wrong for the job: Guest commentary
Blanca Rosell-López, a 52-year-old grandmother, earns $11 per hour despite having worked at the same California Carl's Jr. for nine years. Rosell-López sleeps in the living room of an overcrowded, two-bedroom apartment with four other people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baldwin Park man charged with attempted murder
|5 hr
|Rene Rio
|1
|'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ...
|5 hr
|commenters
|1
|Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71
|6 hr
|KCLA-TV on LA71
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Now_What-
|20,772
|Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10)
|21 hr
|healer
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Trojan
|32,716
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC