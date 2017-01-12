Tree Falls On Metro Gold Line Train Car In Pasadena
Tree Falls On Metro Gold Line Train Car In Pasadena The southbound train was struck by the tree about 8:25 a.m. between the Fillmore and South Pasadena stations.
