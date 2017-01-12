This Pasadena apartment complex is giving homeless families another chance

Charles, who was homeless for three years with a son after he became ill and his 24-year marriage ended, said it killed him that his school-age son could not tell his friends he was homeless. “ This feels like home everyone has their own key,” says Stanley Charles, Sr., who is living in permanent supportive housing at Marv's Place in Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

