This Pasadena apartment complex is giving homeless families another chance
Charles, who was homeless for three years with a son after he became ill and his 24-year marriage ended, said it killed him that his school-age son could not tell his friends he was homeless. “ This feels like home everyone has their own key,” says Stanley Charles, Sr., who is living in permanent supportive housing at Marv's Place in Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
