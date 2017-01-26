This Is Us: Get Ready to See a Lot More William and Randall

Pilot -- Pictured: Ron Cephas Jones as William, Sterling K. Brown as Randall -- THIS IS US -- Pilot -- Pictured: Ron Cephas Jones as William, Sterling K. Brown as Randall -- As for when the show's other beloved dad -- William -- will leave us, things aren't so certain. Will he even make it to Season 2? "I can't tell you," series creator Dan Fogelman said at the Television Critics Association winter previews in Pasadena, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.