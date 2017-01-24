This is the year you start mindfulness and yoga practices
Kit and Ace , a maker of technical apparel, will be offering complimentary mindfulness sessions from Saturday to Monday at its Pasadena and El Segundo locations. The hip clothing brand is hosting what it describes as "Reflection Rooms" -- sanctuaries created in conjunction with Blu Dot furniture.
