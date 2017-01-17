These first graders will become royalty for the 2017 Temple City Camellia Festival

The 2017 Camellia Festival Royal Court, from left, Adam Hauge, 7, Georgia Pluger, 6, Conner Phan, 6, Jaslyn Young, 7, Maverick Smith, 7, Ellie Lam, 6, Justin Sun, 7, Anwitha Nakshatri, 6, Kaysen Duhamel, 7, and Harmony Wong, 6, pose on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at Temple City Park during the announcement of the 73rd court of first graders.

