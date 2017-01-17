The Ralphs in Altadena is closing but 2 new options are opening nearby
Southern California's ever changing supermarket landscape is seeing some of its biggest players paring down their locations, while newcomers are opening up. And nowhere is that trend more evident than in Altadena, where a Ralphs is closing and an Aldi and an Elements Natural Foods will soon be moving in at 736 E. Altadena Drive in Altadena.
