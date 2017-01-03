The Age Beautifully Cookbook Wins Gou...

The Age Beautifully Cookbook Wins Gourmand Award

The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards, which have been called the ?Oscars" of the food world, announced this week that Grace O's The Age Beautifully Cookbook: Easy and Exotic Longevity Secrets from Around the World has won the National Award in the INNOVATIVE category for this year's competition. The Age Beautifully Cookbook, the latest cookbook from FoodTrients , will now compete in its category against winners from other countries for Best in the World held in Yantai, China on May 27 and 28. Inspired by the Olympic Games and their global spirit, the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards were founded in 1995 by Edouard Cointreau.

