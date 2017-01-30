The 15 Essential Pasadena Restaurants, Winter 2017

The City of Pasadena has a bit of a reputation for being one of the "safest" dining neighborhoods in the Greater Los Angeles area, but the proliferation of upscale chain restaurants on Colorado Blvd., pokA© shops, and office-lunch options belie the city's gustatory breadth. With the San Gabriel Valley's embarrassment of riches in East-Asian cuisine, some influence has filtered in from Arcadia, Rosemead, and Monterey Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.