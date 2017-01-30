The 15 Essential Pasadena Restaurants, Winter 2017
The City of Pasadena has a bit of a reputation for being one of the "safest" dining neighborhoods in the Greater Los Angeles area, but the proliferation of upscale chain restaurants on Colorado Blvd., pokA© shops, and office-lunch options belie the city's gustatory breadth. With the San Gabriel Valley's embarrassment of riches in East-Asian cuisine, some influence has filtered in from Arcadia, Rosemead, and Monterey Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|40 min
|ThomasA
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|mary smith
|20,788
|How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se...
|2 hr
|solvebe
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|right guard
|814
|Maclaren Hall childrens center or juvinile center (Dec '10)
|10 hr
|janet from Covina CA
|178
|Natural Gas Smell
|17 hr
|The More You Know
|2
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|18 hr
|Now_What-
|33
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC