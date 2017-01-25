Teen Bot on Mars! NASA's Opportunity Rover Celebrates 13th Birthday
The golf-cart-size Opportunity rover landed on Mars on the night of Jan. 24, 2004, a few weeks after its twin, Spirit, touched down on the other side of the planet. The two six-wheeled robots embarked on 90-day missions to hunt for signs of past water activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ...
|26 min
|car
|14
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|53 min
|Sopr
|7
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|1 hr
|Well Well
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Mon
|mikexeznutz
|148
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jan 23
|Chosen Traveler
|32,719
|Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10)
|Jan 20
|healer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC