Susan Sarandon Stuns in Cleavage-Baring Pantsuit, Talks Evolution of...
All eyes were on the 70-year-old actress when she stepped out in the cleavage-baring ensemble at the the Fox All-Star party during the 2017 Winter TCA Tour on Wednesday in Pasadena, California. Sarandon takes on the role of another sexy starlet, Bette Davis, in Ryan Murphy's Feud, and spoke to ET about how the perception of women in Hollywood has changed since Davis was in the industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,710
|Writer: Gay rights TV miniseries is for all, in...
|Tue
|Christians In Nam...
|1
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|Jan 10
|NEED HELP
|79
|Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10)
|Jan 6
|SoCalNative
|19
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan 3
|Quirky
|89
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Dec 24
|unsure
|79
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC