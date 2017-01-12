Susan Sarandon Stuns in Cleavage-Bari...

Susan Sarandon Stuns in Cleavage-Baring Pantsuit, Talks Evolution of...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

All eyes were on the 70-year-old actress when she stepped out in the cleavage-baring ensemble at the the Fox All-Star party during the 2017 Winter TCA Tour on Wednesday in Pasadena, California. Sarandon takes on the role of another sexy starlet, Bette Davis, in Ryan Murphy's Feud, and spoke to ET about how the perception of women in Hollywood has changed since Davis was in the industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 18 hr Chosen Traveler 32,710
News Writer: Gay rights TV miniseries is for all, in... Tue Christians In Nam... 1
News Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09) Jan 10 NEED HELP 79
News Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10) Jan 6 SoCalNative 19
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Jan 3 Quirky 89
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10) Dec 24 unsure 79
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 13 at 1:44AM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC