Showtime has finally given its 'Twin Peaks' revival a premiere...
PASADENA, California Showtime revealed the premiere date for its "Twin Peaks" revival and the number of episodes during the Television Critics Association press tour on Monday. The continuation of David Lynch's cult ABC series will debut on Showtime on May 21 at 9 p.m. with a two-hour premiere.
