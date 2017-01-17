Showcase House of Design comes back to Pasadena
It's been happening every spring, for the past 53 years, the renowned Pasadena Showcase House of Design will be opening its doors in April. This year, after going abroad to La Cañada Flintridge in 2016, it will be back in the city of Pasadena, at a stately English Tudor-style mansion known as “Ivy Wall,” designed by eminent architects Marston, Van Pelt & Maybury.
