Showcase House of Design comes back t...

Showcase House of Design comes back to Pasadena

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

It's been happening every spring, for the past 53 years, the renowned Pasadena Showcase House of Design will be opening its doors in April. This year, after going abroad to La Cañada Flintridge in 2016, it will be back in the city of Pasadena, at a stately English Tudor-style mansion known as “Ivy Wall,” designed by eminent architects Marston, Van Pelt & Maybury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march 2 hr ThomasA 7
News Bangladeshi' shot dead during robbery in Los An... 3 hr Hey Dude 2
--- Pres TRUMP 100% Match w/ ANTICHRIST, TRIB --- 4 hr stirringYTubeNews 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sun Trojan 32,718
News Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10) Fri healer 10
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
All Saints Episcopal Church Jan 15 Beleaver 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 23 at 4:50AM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,177,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC