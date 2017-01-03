Seismologist: Recent earthquakes not ...

Seismologist: Recent earthquakes not unusual for region

Eons before the Colorado River was tamed, the region from the delta up through the Imperial and Coachella valleys and their surrounding east and west mountains was a hotbed of volcanic and seismic activity as the Earth's tectonic plates fought to override another, a rift that continues today beneath the surface's shifting desert sands and placid fields. Last weekend, residents in the Brawley area got a reminder of that "rift" as more than 250 earthquakes rattled the region over the New Year's weekend, according to data from the Southern California Seismic Network .

