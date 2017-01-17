San Gabriel investigating apparent el...

San Gabriel investigating apparent election rally for mayor outside Mission Playhouse

14 hrs ago

Mayor Chin Ho Liao, pictured here in 2013 when he was a councilman-elect, attended what appeared to be a rally for his re-election outside the city-owned Mission Playhouse on Dec. 29, 2016. The use of public resources for campaign activities is prohibited by the California state government code.

