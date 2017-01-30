Samantha Bee holds party to spite Trump
JANUARY 14: Host/Executive Producer Samantha Bee of 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' poses in the green room during the TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2017 Presentation at The Langham Resort on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California.
