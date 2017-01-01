Rose Parade Float will Honor Pulse Sh...

Rose Parade Float will Honor Pulse Shooting Victims

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Los Angeles commissioned the float for Monday's parade in Pasadena, California. Foundation spokesman Ged Kenslea said the float honors the 49 people killed in the June 12 shootings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Jurassic World Resort Park 1 hr Jurassic World LA 8
L.p. Sheriff why is EVIL from valinda flats out... 2 hr Lp Resident 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr nuffing woiks burp 20,765
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 8 hr SBobSPants 48
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 9 hr Turk 809
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) 10 hr bill m 25
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr Trojan 32,694
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,340

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC