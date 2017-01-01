Rose Parade Float will Honor Pulse Shooting Victims
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Los Angeles commissioned the float for Monday's parade in Pasadena, California. Foundation spokesman Ged Kenslea said the float honors the 49 people killed in the June 12 shootings.
