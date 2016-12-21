Rose Parade features colorful floats,...

Rose Parade features colorful floats, heavy police security

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The parade is normally held on New Year's Day, but this year will be held on... Underground pockets of boiling water and steam in a northern New Mexico national preserve that represent the heart of an ancient collapsed volcano could get extra federal protection under a new effort by the... Underground pockets of boiling water and steam in a northern New Mexico national preserve that represent the heart of an ancient collapsed volcano could get extra federal protection under a new effort by the National Park... The colorful and lively Rose Parade marched safely Monday under cloudy skies and the watchful presence of more than 1,000 law enforcement officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 min Dudley 20,766
Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ... 1 hr Gye16 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Trojan 32,697
News From immigration to short-term housing to stree... 2 hr Wildchild 1
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... 2 hr Guest 81
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 3 hr Guest 2
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 5 hr Guest 44
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,909 • Total comments across all topics: 277,550,951

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC