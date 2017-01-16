'Riverdale': A new kind of pulp fiction for Archie and the gang

The cast and executive producers of "Riverdale" speak at a panel at the CW 2017 Winter TCA Tour on Jan. 8 Pasadena, California. On paper, the concept sounds a bit mad: What if the freckled-faced teens of the wholesome “Archie” comics were wrapped up in a seedy murder mystery? And yet the CW's “Riverdale,” which premieres Jan. 26, is arguably one of the most anticipated new series of 2017.

