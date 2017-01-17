Residents seek full environmental study for proposed Alhambra Lowea s development
Alhambra residents are set to oppose a proposed Lowe's Home Improvement store on Fremont Avenue at Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting. The location is not only expected to increase traffic in the area, it sits on a former manufacturing site that some residents believe could still be contaminated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|non question pour nous
|19 min
|good job trump hater
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|21 min
|TV Producer
|168
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,714
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|All Saints Episcopal Church
|Sun
|Beleaver
|1
|Writer: Gay rights TV miniseries is for all, in...
|Jan 10
|Christians In Nam...
|1
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|Jan 10
|NEED HELP
|79
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC