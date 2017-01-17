Residents seek full environmental stu...

Residents seek full environmental study for proposed Alhambra Lowea s development

Alhambra residents are set to oppose a proposed Lowe's Home Improvement store on Fremont Avenue at Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting. The location is not only expected to increase traffic in the area, it sits on a former manufacturing site that some residents believe could still be contaminated.

