Reese Witherspoon has had enough of 'thankless parts' for talented actresses
Reese Witherspoon said she has "had enough" of talented actresses having to play the roles of "wives and girlfriends in thankless parts". The Oscar-winner is one of the stars and executive producers of new HBO series Big Little Lies, which also features Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz.
