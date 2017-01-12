Reese Witherspoon has had enough of '...

Reese Witherspoon has had enough of 'thankless parts' for talented actresses

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk

Reese Witherspoon said she has "had enough" of talented actresses having to play the roles of "wives and girlfriends in thankless parts". The Oscar-winner is one of the stars and executive producers of new HBO series Big Little Lies, which also features Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 5 hr TV Producer 119
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 7 hr Sopr 4
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... 19 hr Frogface Kate 9
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jan 12 Chosen Traveler 32,710
News Writer: Gay rights TV miniseries is for all, in... Jan 10 Christians In Nam... 1
News Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09) Jan 10 NEED HELP 79
News Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10) Jan 6 SoCalNative 19
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,920,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC