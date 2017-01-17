Ray Liotta finds career on upswing wi...

Ray Liotta finds career on upswing with TV police series

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

PASADENA, Calif. -- Ray Liotta knows that he's firmly cemented in the public's mind as the real-life mobster he played in the 1990 movie "Goodfellas."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 19 min RMG El Rey de Tra... 55
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 35 min ICE Capitan 8
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr Well Well 176
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr Trojan 32,715
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale 18 hr montebello dork 1
gudbye to costco 18 hr montebello dork 1
non question pour nous Tue good job trump hater 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 19 at 4:57AM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,384 • Total comments across all topics: 278,053,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC