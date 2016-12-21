Rain Can't Stop Outdoor Rose Float De...

Rain Can't Stop Outdoor Rose Float Decorators

17 hrs ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Volunteers from La Canada Flintridge were busy working on a Rose Parade float Friday. La Canada Flintridge remains one of the handful of smaller cities--and one college-- that do it themselves from start to finish, without relying on a professional company to design and build the underlying float.

