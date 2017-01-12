Police: Man jailed after breaking into Pasadena house where kids were home alone

PASADENA >> A man smashed his way into a Pasadena home with two children inside on Saturday afternoon before other family members arrived home to interrupt the break-in, chased him from the home and pointed him out to police, officials said. Carlos Casares, 36, of Pasadena was booked on suspicion of residential robbery and burglary following the 4 p.m. incident in the 1900 block of North Raymond Avenue , Pasadena police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.