Pasadena Symphony Presents Natasha Paremski In Piano Concerto No. 2

Join Music Director David Lockington and the Pasadena Symphony for a romantically Russian program on Saturday, February 18th with award winning pianist Natasha Paremski performing Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 at both 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Ambassador Auditorium.

