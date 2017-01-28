Pasadena Symphony Presents Natasha Paremski In Piano Concerto No. 2
Join Music Director David Lockington and the Pasadena Symphony for a romantically Russian program on Saturday, February 18th with award winning pianist Natasha Paremski performing Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 at both 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Ambassador Auditorium.
