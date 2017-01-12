Pasadena sees more robberies, aggravated assaults in first half of 2016

Violent crime in Pasadena appeared to rise for the second straight year, though some categories of violent offenses saw a decrease or no change in the first half of 2016, according to statistics released by the FBI this week. Robberies increased by about 18 percent - from 66 to 78 percent - between January and June of last year as compared to the same time period in 2015, according to the FBI's Preliminary Semiannual Uniform Crime Report.

