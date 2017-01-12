Pasadena sees more robberies, aggrava...

Pasadena sees more robberies, aggravated assaults in first half of 2016

Violent crime in Pasadena appeared to rise for the second straight year, though some categories of violent offenses saw a decrease or no change in the first half of 2016, according to statistics released by the FBI this week. Robberies increased by about 18 percent - from 66 to 78 percent - between January and June of last year as compared to the same time period in 2015, according to the FBI's Preliminary Semiannual Uniform Crime Report.

