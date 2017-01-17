Pasadena may need to eliminate jobs, cut services, Mayor Tornek says

Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek watches a performance by the Washington STEAM Magnet Dance Academy, during the State of the City Address, at Washington STEAM Magnet Academy Gymnasium in Pasadena, CA., Wednesday, January 18, 2017. At his second annual State of the City address, Mayor Terry Tornek warned the city may have to cut down its 2,200 employees and reduce programs if the city does not increase revenues within the next year.

