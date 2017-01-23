Pasadena launches internal review of low-income condominiums vacant for 3 years
A new condo complex at 482 So. Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena Monday, January 23, 2017.Pasadena City Manager launches investigation into housing units vacant for three years.
