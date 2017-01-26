Oscar De La Hoya Arrested For DUI in ...

Oscar De La Hoya Arrested For DUI in California

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya was arrested for DUI in Pasadena, CA Tuesday night ... TMZ Sports has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us the 43-year-old was pulled over for speeding in a Land Rover around 2 AM and during the stop, officers suspected he was drunk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 40 min Political Atheist 7
Natural Gas Smell 5 hr montebello dork 1
gudbye to costco 5 hr montebello dork 5
News Baldwin Park man charged with attempted murder 5 hr WCwsHomos 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Wed Trojan 32,720
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Jan 23 mikexeznutz 148
News Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10) Jan 20 healer 10
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 26 at 8:56PM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,728 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC