Oscar De La Hoya Arrested For DUI in California
Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya was arrested for DUI in Pasadena, CA Tuesday night ... TMZ Sports has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us the 43-year-old was pulled over for speeding in a Land Rover around 2 AM and during the stop, officers suspected he was drunk.
