Oprah's Cookbook Is Finally Here

Oprah Winfrey onstage during the 45th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California. The media mogul, who has been staying busy after her 25-year talk show run, just released a new book: a cookbook! In addition to recipes, Food, Health and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life offers heart-warming insight into her lifelong battle with her weight and her complicated relationship with food.

